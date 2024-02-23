Game Of Thrones Was Supposed To End With A Trilogy Of Movies – But HBO Killed The Plan

Somewhere out there is a multiverse full of infinite possibilities, but every one of them likely ends in fans being profoundly disappointed by the ending of "Game of Thrones." All that's different is that, in some of them, viewers ended up throwing junk at their television screens in anger as we did once the final season came to a divisive end in 2019. For others, according to new reports, they would've had to contend with a whole trilogy of blockbuster movies that brought the epic tale to an end on the big screen — likely to the chagrin of the other half of the audience. Because, as we know, there's nothing we love more than to viciously turn on all the entertainment we once loved so much. I'm as guilty of this as anybody else!

Okay, technically speaking, we previously heard rumors that "Game of Thrones" was once envisioned to end in a trilogy of movies in place of a truncated final season that absolutely nobody on Earth had any issues with whatsoever. Now, that tidbit's been confirmed once and for all straight from the horses' mouths. Writers and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already moved on to their next major adaptation, the upcoming Netflix series "3 Body Problem," but that doesn't mean they aren't still answering questions about how their infamous conclusion to the HBO fantasy series ultimately went down.

In an extensive profile with The Wall Street Journal (via Variety), the creative pair opened up about their original plans to go out with an even bigger bang. But it was nixed by HBO themselves, who tactfully reminded Benioff and Weiss that HBO stands for "Home Box Office," not "Away Box Office." And, quite honestly, the final decision actually makes a certain amount of sense.