House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Sheds New Light On A Vital Game Of Thrones Character

The words of House /Film are Fire, Blood, and Spoilers. Warning: This article discusses major events from the season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon."

How many Targaryens does it take to convince Team Black's biggest wildcard to simply support his wife? It's no fault of Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) that she couldn't do this on her own, given her husband Daemon's (Matt Smith) obnoxious ambitions to grab power for himself, but luckily an unexpected ally in Harrenhal swooped in to get our favorite rogue prince back on track. The secretive Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) has been messing with Daemon's head for practically the entirety of season 2 to this point and it's been heavily implied she's responsible for all the hallucinations and dreams that have plagued the Targaryen and given us several unexpected surprise cameos, such as young Rhaenyra played by Milly Alcock and even the return of Paddy Considine's King Viserys in recent episodes. But both of those pale in comparison to one shocking appearance of another Targaryen during Daemon's latest vision — and it's not the one you're thinking of.

The Daenerys Targaryen tease deserves a breakdown all to itself, but an even more unexpected surprise comes early on in the dream sequence. The first thing Daemon sees after touching the mystical weirwood tree is a hidden figure who almost appears to be growing out of another weirwood tree. This is followed by a three-eyed raven flying away, and those who've watched "Game of Thrones," along with book readers who've done their homework on author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, will have a pretty good idea of who this is supposed to be: Bryden "Bloodraven" Rivers, who may have been the mysterious man calling himself the Three-Eyed Raven that we met in "Thrones."