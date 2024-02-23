The Second Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Series Lands A Release Window

After hitting the brakes due to last year's actors' and writers' strikes, "The Hedge Knight" is back on track, with the latest "Game of Thrones" spin-off series getting a release window. The show was announced just a year ago with the title "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" (which is a mouthful, but at least it doesn't sound like "Beavis & Butthead").

In case you aren't aware of the intricate history of George R. R. Martin's Westeros, "The Hedge Knight" is based on Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas. They follow Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, a hedge knight who goes on adventures, and his young friend and esquire "Egg," who happens to be Aegon V Targaryen — a future king and the brother of old Aermon Targaryan (who the late Peter Vaughan portrayed in "Game of Thrones"). The novellas detail Dunk's attempts at becoming a respectable knight and even finding love. For those with trepidations of "The Hedge Knight" being as dark and gritty as "Game of Thrones" or with as many miscarriages as "House of the Dragon," fret not. The novellas actually have a much more traditional and romanticized fantasy tone.

Speaking at Warner Bros. Discovery's Q4 earnings call (via The Hollywood Reporter), WBD CEO and sworn enemy of the Animaniacs, David Zaslav, provided an update on the show. "[Creator and executive producer] George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spin-off, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav confirmed.