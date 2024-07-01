House Of The Dragon Season 2 Features A Cameo We Didn't See Coming

What do we say to the God of Spoilers? Not today. Warning: This article discusses major spoilers from the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

For a series tasked with recreating many of the same elements that fans loved from the original "Game of Thrones," season 1 of "House of the Dragon" differed in one significant aspect: the decade-long time jump halfway through that required a major recasting for its two main characters, Alicent and Rhaenyra. It was always a risky choice on creator/showrunner Ryan Condal's part to expect audiences would remain just as invested in the adult versions portrayed by Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, respectively, as they became with the younger characters played by Emily Carey and Milly Alcock. But the older pair of actors always held an advantage — namely, that their portion of the story would inevitably encompass a far greater number of episodes than their younger counterparts ever had. Once the big switch occurred, viewers likely never expected to see Carey or Alcock in this series ever again.

That element of surprise is exactly what made a certain cameo in episode 3 of this second season so surprising. It isn't unusual for the franchise, based on the books by author George R.R. Martin, to mess with reality and rely on dream sequences every now and then. In an abrupt twist, however, season 2 used the fragile mental headspace of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to bring back one half of the show's original pair of stars: Alcock as young Rhaenyra. While many will gladly take this appearance as a welcome bit of fan service, it also plays a hefty role in revealing what's going on inside the head of the always-unpredictable Daemon and peeling back layers between his and Rhaenyra's most recent disagreement.