House Of The Dragon Showrunner Wanted To Revive His Favorite Part Of Early Game Of Thrones [Exclusive Interview]

I want to talk about adapting "Fire and Blood." It's a fake history book. It's full of alternate takes, it's full of people who disagree. It's full of a lot of mysteries. You're making the definitive version of those events. After you've gotten your foothold in season one, what is the process of deciding what is the "actual" version of an ambiguous event from that story? How do you determine the truth?

Yeah, it's tricky. I don't know that we're making the definitive version. I think we're trying to make an objective story, a version of the history that — it's television, so we are not making "Rashomon" here, so we have to pick a lane with it. And what I think we're really trying to do is keep the show in active conversation with the book. And I think my hope is, and has always been from the beginning, if you've read the book and then you watch the series, the series enriches your enjoyment of the book because you get to see how those things interact.

The same for people that go in the other direction. If you see the series and then you go back and read the book, it enhances your enjoyment of the series because you see, oh, for instance, Daemon's wife in the book is just mentioned at some point of having fallen off her horse and having her skull crushed. And then you realize that in our take in the story was that Daemon had a hand in that, and the way the two things interact with each other. But we very much looked at the book as, "This is a version of the history. It's a version with an agenda."

There are these three male accounts of this time period about two women and their families fighting over the throne. And the book is put together by another male, the Archmaester Gyldayn, who's collecting it, and what are the agendas in play there? Are they trying to give a true accounting of the history, or are they trying to set the record straight for the people that read this in the years to come? We obviously have to pick a path through it. So I think we go for the thing that feels the most true to the characters as we've written them for the television show, as they've been embodied by the wonderful actors that play them, and the thing that feels the most dynamic and interesting. Because while the book is there and we draw from it regularly — it's the well that we draw from — I think we are looking to try to put spin on it sometimes that brings about the historical events as rendered in the history, but in an interesting and unexpected way.

The marketing for this season is all about Team Black versus Team Green. But the show keeps you on your toes. I think very clearly in my heart that I'm Team Black, but in my head, I'm Team Green. I think one makes sense for a safe nation, one makes sense for what I want to see as a human. How do you maintain that balance where you're making people question their allegiance every episode?

I think that's a great take on it, Jacob. I think that's the kind of things that I think we as writers want to hear about the story. It's less sort of, "Do you root for Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader?" [laughs] I think those things are less interesting. For me, it's always about the individuals on either side. And I think hopefully we've created a complex enough tapestry that you can find empathy and sympathy with characters on either side of the conflict, and also characters that you loathe and don't want to see in power on either side of the conflict. So it's really, I hope the audience is left wondering, "Do I really want to see either side come out of this in total victory? And what does that mean for the realm, and what does that mean for the subjects and the smallfolk in the kingdom? And at what cost are we going to see this throne won in the end of this if such a thing is to happen?"