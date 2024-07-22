House Of The Dragon Season 2's Latest Cameo Is A Reminder Of Everything We've Lost

What do we say to the God of Spoilers? Not today. Warning: This article discusses major spoilers from the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

The hit HBO fantasy series "House of the Dragon" plays with time a bit more than its predecessor, "Game of Thrones." The George R. R. Martin book it's based on, "Fire & Blood," was written like a historical document, cobbled together from the various accounts of Westerosi historians, and it spans hundreds of years to cover all of the major doings of the Targaryen family. "House of the Dragon" is specifically based on the section "The Dying of the Dragons," which spans around 40 years, give or take, which means that the series is full of flashbacks and time skips. All of this means that actors whose characters have been killed off (or aged up) can still potentially appear. There is one other way for actors who played season 1 characters to show up, however, and it's becoming more frequent as season 2 goes on: super creepy dream sequences.

Fans got a chance to see Milly Alcock return as young Rhaenyra already this season, appearing in one of Daemon's (Matt Smith) Harrenhal-haunted nightmares, but now there's another Targaryen returning to the mix, and it reminds us of everything we've lost from the first season. One character (and the man who played him) really made his mark on fantasy fiction forever, making even his Daemon-dream appearances something to cheer about.