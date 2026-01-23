Apple TV's Coolest Sci-Fi Show Is Going Full Anime, And We're Here For It

Apple TV has many of the best sci-fi shows currently airing, a myriad of spectacular productions that show the genre's versatility. There are big blockbuster shows with incredible visuals and stories with epic scopes like "Foundation," and also smaller sci-fi dramas with high concepts that comment on our reality like "Severance." One of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV is "For All Mankind," an epic sci-fi show about an alternate timeline where Russia made it to the Moon before the U.S. This creates a ripple effect that changes history for the better. As the space race never really ended, it kickstarted a new modern age where science and technology are at the top of everyone's minds for the benefit of all mankind.

In a way, "For All Mankind" is a show that imagines how we could have gone from our universe to something like "Star Trek" (sans the aliens), where humanity unites and reaches the stars. That classic sci-fi franchise does exist in the world of "For All Mankind," but with a much different history. Though it is very much grounded in hard science fiction, imagining a gradual advancement of science and technology that allows us to conquer the Moon and colonize Mars, the show does touch on more fantastical elements.

It is very clear in the teaser for season 5, which shows humanity fully colonizing Mars, that they're opening up plenty of avenues for trouble. Specifically, a press release for the new season says it will focus on tensions between the citizens of Mars and their former home. This is a simple plot with a long history in anime, as that's what the most famous and influential sci-fi anime of all time is about. That's right, "For All Mankind" is pulling a "Mobile Suit Gundam."