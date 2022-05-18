Love On The Spectrum Creator On Landing Between A Doc And Reality TV, Autism Misconceptions & More [Interview]

Once you have all your subjects determined, how much time do you typically spend with them for the series? How much are you shooting with them?

It really depends on the people and where their story goes. That's one of the things about the series is, we see it as a documentary series. I know people call it a reality series. I think it sort of sits in the middle a little bit. The constructed element obviously is that we find matches for people and we help organize dates, but we kind of have to do that because there isn't that support, there aren't people out there doing this thing, so we sort of have to be matchmakers.

One thing is we're really flexible as a production. We're a really small team and we have a shooting period that we don't shoot full time. We don't shoot five or six days a week. So we just need to have flexibility firstly, to work on the terms of the people we're filming, to make sure that it's all about them and when they're available, and it's not about us saying, "Hey, you need to film." Then it's always working together on that. But the other thing is, I guess minimum, probably four days, maybe half a day each time, or five days. It's not a lot and it's always around their schedules, but then if people's stories really keep going, then it's more. For example, Dani is probably featured in this series more than anyone else just because her story kept going and things kept happening.

That's something that's really important to us, being really flexible and not being rigid at all in terms of, "This is what we're doing and this is how long for and this is what the story is." And that, I think, also feeds into the documentary style element of what we do. We're not being hard and fast about any rules or how we do things. We're always really open to twists and turns.

You talked about sitting in the middle of reality show and documentary, and I was wondering if there any reality TV tropes that you actively tried to avoid in order to make this feel a little bit more pure and more like a documentary?

Firstly, the way that we shoot is very much vérité documentary style, and I hope that doesn't sound pretentious. But whenever we're filming, for example, in someone's home, for me, the most important thing is that we, as a crew, are really small and quiet, and people almost forget we're there because that's how you get the real stuff. That's how you get people being really truthful. Sometimes people say to me, "Oh, I forgot you were there," and to me, that's the best thing someone can say. We're not the crew that comes in and sets up lights and has producers everywhere and tells people what to do and, "Okay, now you're going to walk over there and you're going to say this." A lot of unscripted shows in the U.S. are made like that. It was interesting actually working with the crew and trying to instill this thing of, "Guys, when we're in someone's place we just roll. We're just going with what's happening. We're not planning things." Sometimes it takes people a while to get used to that way.

Although I say "crew," I mean, literally it's me, camera, sound, and an [associate producer], that's it. Oh, and a Covid officer, since we filmed during the pandemic. But it was important for me to shoot this U.S. series the same way we shot the Australian series, not to big things up and change the methodology, because I think it's part of what makes it work, that it just feels real.