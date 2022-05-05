Love On The Spectrum U.S. Trailer: Looking For Love Without Judgment

"Love on the Spectrum" shows that adults on the autism spectrum can find romance and enjoy lasting relationships just like neurotypical people. There are more challenges involved in dating as someone on the spectrum, of course, and the trailer showcases that when one of the young people looking for love points out a warning on a Google search. Another says that she had to "kiss a lot of frogs," and it's easy to understand why dating can feel so frustrating to people with autism. Autism spectrum disorders often cause difficulties with communication and emotional control, both of which are necessary elements of dating. They're also more likely to be talked down to, infantilized, and written off as a potential partner because of their diagnosis. While there has been some critique of the original series' reality TV aspects, overall the response to "Love on the Spectrum" has been positive, as it shows neurotypical viewers that there really isn't that much of a difference between them and those on the autism spectrum. We're all just confused, awkward little creatures looking for someone to show us affection — it's the human condition.

Here's the official synopsis of "Love on the Spectrum U.S." from Netflix:

"Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this US-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find — love."

"Love on the Spectrum U.S." will premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 18, 2022.