Paradise Season 2 Introduces The Best Villain Of 2026 So Far

Spoilers ahead for "Paradise" season 2, episode 5, "The Mailman."

Hulu's "Paradise" started with a simple yet intriguing mystery involving the assassination of a U.S. president, only for the show's premiere episode to deliver the best plot twist of 2025. As it turned out, the series really takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a supervolcano erupted in the Antarctic, triggering a tsunami hundreds of feet high and wreaking havoc on the planet. This also means that season 2 has been tasked with finding ways to keep surprising and engaging audiences after season 1 resolved all of its biggest mysteries.

Indeed, now that we know how the world ended, who murdered President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), and what's actually been happening in the aftermath of said volcanic eruption, the show has shifted gears. In many ways, "Paradise" has become even more of a Western than it was before, with season 2 mainly focusing on testing the series' hero, Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), and his principles as he traverses the surface world in search of his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma). Meanwhile, there's still the brewing conflict between Xavier and Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), the billionaire who basically controls the sprawling "Paradise" doomsday bunker that season 1 took place in.

So far, every episode of season 2 has also felt like a Western in other respects. Most notably, it's been following Xavier as he travels from one post-apocalyptic frontier town to the next, bringing him face to face with all sorts of individuals who challenge his ideals. Season 2, episode 5, "The Mailman," even uses the Western trope of the friendly small-town civilian who ends up being a villain, and the result is the best TV antagonist of 2026 to date.

And that villain's name? Gary (Cameron Britton), the former mailman.