Paradise Season 2's Shocking Death Scene Explained

This post contains major spoilers for the first four episodes of "Paradise" season 2.

In 1999, comics writer Gail Simone coined the term "women in refrigerators" to describe female characters experiencing assault, harm, or death solely for the purpose of motivating male characters within the story. You might be familiar with the more colloquial "fridging," which reflects the unconscious (and often, conscious) sexist tropes that end up driving female narratives in fiction.

This feels especially egregious if the female character in question has been set up as the new co-lead, as in the case of Shailene Woodley's Annie, who opens the highly-anticipated second season of "Paradise" — which can be considered the series' biggest risk that pays off right away. The first three episodes flesh out Annie with great conviction, her arc running parallel to that of Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), who is now on the surface to figure out what happened to Earth after the world seemingly ended. In a tragic turn of events, Annie dies after giving birth in episode 4, entrusting her newborn to Xavier before breathing her last.

Annie's unexpected death definitely feels like fridging, considering how her character has been mapped in the first three episodes (which dropped together as a part of the season 2 premiere). We are privy to her difficult childhood, her acute loneliness, and the details of her survival inside Elvis Presley's Graceland, which evolves into her sanctuary. Annie's resilience puts a lot of things into perspective. For starters, she is representative of the millions left behind for the sake of the secretive Paradise project, deemed unworthy of survival despite having the same right to exist as everyone else in the underground bunker.

That said, Annie's death is more complex than the "women in refrigerators" trope. Let's talk about it.