Paradise Season 2 Wisely Keeps The Best Part Of Season 1 Alive

"Paradise" was one of the biggest surprises of 2025: a character drama that's poignant, emotional, nuanced, and with a thrilling sci-fi premise that would delight Michael Crichton. The new show from "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman started with the best plot twist of the year, and it only got wilder from there.

The show takes place inside a suburban-style doomsday bunker, in the aftermath of a supervolcano erupting and causing a massive tsunami to destroy civilization. We follow Secret Service agent Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) as he investigates the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and learns the dark secrets of his seemingly idyllic society. By the end of the season we learn there are not only people alive outside of the bunker, but Xavier's wife is also alive and well out there. And so, season 1 ends with Xavier taking a small plane to exit the bunker and go look for his wife.

With both the secret of Cal's death and the secret of what the bunker hides being out of the way, "Paradise" risked losing the plot going into season 2. And yet, the new episodes wisely keep the best part of season 1 alive. As cool as the mysteries were, what made the show worth watching week after week were the fleshed-out and memorable characters. Likewise, the plot was more than just building the mysteries; it also buildt up the world and the characters through flashbacks.

Thankfully, season 2 keeps both of these. The flashbacks are back to flesh out the world even if we already know how the characters got to the bunker and how the world ended. Through these flashbacks, even dead characters like Marsden's Cal can stick around.