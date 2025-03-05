Paradise: Who Killed President Cal Bradford In The Hulu Series?

The culprit was Trent (Ian Merrigan) with a rotary drill bit in President Bradford's bedroom. Trent was the local librarian in the post-apocalyptic bunker, and he found the drill bit in a display at the library that he used to commit the murder. But to understand why he did it, we have to go back to the before times.

"Paradise" kicks off its season 1 finale with flashbacks to the excavation of the mountain where the doomsday bunker eventually gets built. We see that Trent, a project manager on the construction crew, discovered that if his crew kept excavating the mountain, then they would release toxic elements that would kill them. Of course, the wheels of capitalism only stop to make sure they've crushed whoever is beneath them, so Trent got fired and his crew was forced to work until they got sick and died. Much like the "Fallout" TV show and its portrayal of Vault-Tec, "Paradise" illustrates the price of keeping the elite and the wealthy alive after the apocalypse, and the lives thrown away without a care or an explanation.

Over the years that followed, Trent became obsessed with seeking revenge against the people that killed his friends. He was also the one who tried to assassinate Bradford back in the first episode as part of an attempt to expose the truth about what happened in the Colorado mountain. After he landed himself in a Colorado prison right next to the bunker, he took advantage of the chaos the day the world ended to escape, kill someone en route to the bunker, and steal his identity. This is why the DNA found on Bradford didn't belong to anyone already in the bunker.

Turns out, Trent had almost given up on his vengeful quest, at least until a visit from Bradford to the library woke him up to the truth of the bunker. "They had a chance to start over down here, to build a better world," Trent laments to Xavier before jumping to his death after being discovered. "Instead, they chose more of the same. Bloated houses for the privileged few, guns. Made this place a prison. It's the American f***in' dream."