This Hulu Sci-Fi Thriller Is The Best TV Series You're Not Watching Right Now

The following article contains heavy spoilers for "Paradise" up to and including episode 7 of season 1.

If you're not watching Dan Fogelman's new show "Paradise" on Hulu (Disney+ internationally), what are you doing with your life? This is a show that combines the kind of character drama Fogelman had the entire country glued to the screen for in "This Is Us," plus a premise that would delight Michael Crichton.

The heavy use of flashbacks and the high-concept, ensemble-driven story feels like something straight out of the mid-2000s, a time when shows like "Lost" and "Prison Break" had audiences endlessly debating what new plot twist and complication awaited the main characters and what new mystery would begin to unravel. If you somehow missed what already was the single best plot twist of 2025 so far, I am here to tell you that "Paradise" doesn't just have a killer first episode or a fantastic premise, but the entire season is worth watching.

The story is set in an idyllic town in which all hell breaks loose when Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) discovers the dead body of former U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). From there, Fogelman uses a cuckoo-bananas, bonkers, bats*** premise to explore (both superficially and with actual depth) the role tech billionaires have usurped for themselves within the U.S. government, and tackle current-era fears of climate change, political upheaval, and much more.

It's the TV equivalent of an airport page-turner, a thrilling story that just keeps surprising with every passing hour. Even if the show has one too many emo covers of '80s songs, this is a TV show you will want to catch up on before its season finale.