The New Show From The Creator Of This Is Us Has The Best Twist Of 2025 So Far

Dan Fogelman gave us one of the worst movies of the past decade with 2018's "Life Itself." At the same time, he's also responsible for some of the best TV shows to premiere since 2015, like the phenomenal fantasy musical "Galavant," the rather underrated "Pitch," and, of course, "This Is Us."

Those last two series are significant because they debuted within a couple of days of each other and share one very big thing in common: their pilot episodes end with a pretty big plot twist that radically changes what you think the show you're watching is about. This article will not reveal what those twists are, but suffice it to say that Fogelman has a particular style and has continued this trend with his latest TV show, the Hulu political thriller "Paradise."

"Paradise" reunites Fogelman with his "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown. The latter plays Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, the man who discovers the dead body of former U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden, achieving a great balance between playing an inspirational and progressive leader straight out of "The West Win," and a George W. Bush-esque racist, alcoholic clown).

This is and of itself already makes for a compelling murder mystery from the get-go. It's a story you want to follow not just to get answers, but also to get the kind of interpersonal, flashback-heavy character drama that Fogelman used so effectively for six seasons in "This Is Us." Aside from Bradford and Collins, there's also the intriguing "Sinatra" (Julianne Nicholson), a billionaire with a tragic past whose influence touches every aspect of the show.

And then there's the obligatory Fogelman twist that comes at the end of the first episode (itself the first part of the series' three-episode premiere on Hulu and Disney+ internationally). It's the kind of twist I love to see — one that radically re-contextualize the kind of show you think you're watching.