The 10 Best Natural Disaster Movies, Ranked

Spoilers for "Twisters" ahead.

It's funny to think of "Twisters" as being a sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," because aside from some brief references in the prologue to the Dorothy data model that was so central to the original film (and a few other "Wizard of Oz"-related name-drops), you'd be forgiven for assuming this is closer to a full-on remake or reboot. None of the characters from "Twister" show up here or are mentioned, and if you squint, you can see how some of the characters in the Lee Isaac Chung film line up with characters from the original. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith compounds the trauma that drives heroine Kate Cooper (a fairly flat Daisy Edgar-Jones), as she witnesses the deaths of two of her friends as well as her boyfriend in a devastating opening sequence. Five years later, she's content behind a desk at the National Weather Service before her old friend and fellow twister survivor Javi (Anthony Ramos) convinces her to join him for a week in Oklahoma to try out an experiment again to tame tornadoes during a massive outbreak.

Javi very clearly has eyes for Kate, but so too does the gregarious "tornado wrangler" Tyler (Glen Powell), and ... well, you don't need to guess how that will resolve. "Twisters" takes far too long to get going, or at least to get fun, although it's worth emphasizing that Powell absolutely understands what movie he's in from the start, and steals it from everyone else. Once the rest of the movie gets on his wavelength, "Twisters" offers a glimpse into a more propulsive, slightly old-fashioned summer blockbuster. That said, Chung seems vastly more comfortable in the quieter, character-driven moments, which isn't surprising considering his past work, but it makes the effects-driven sections a little less lively.