The Fox Thriller That Became The First R-Rated Film To Win Best Picture

The New Hollywood revolution was raging in 1971, and studios were rapidly transitioning from old-school leadership to boat-rocking up-and-comers who seemed to have the pulse of the Baby Boomer-driven counterculture. The age of star-studded mega-musicals and old-fashioned oaters was over; movies didn't necessarily need a serrated edge to slash into the zeitgeist, but even a weepie like Arthur Hiller's "Love Story" boasted a lived-in verisimilitude. These films, shorn of backlot artifice, were happening in the real world.

Young moviegoers weren't the only ones craving authenticity. John Schlesinger's "Midnight Cowboy" couldn't have been voted Best Picture of 1969 without significant support from gray-haired Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members (even though their overwhelming majority likely split their vote between the more conventionally pleasing "Hello, Dolly!" and "Anne of a Thousand Days"). This was a film that plunged viewers into the seamiest iteration of New York City ever captured by a studio movie, that dealt with issues of sex work and homosexuality so unflinchingly that the MPAA (now known as MPA) gave it an X-rating.

Given that the classification was phased out in 1990 in favor of the ostensibly less stigmatizing NC-17, "Midnight Cowboy" will forever be the only X-rated film to win Best Picture. Schlesinger's movie has since been downgraded to an R, so you could say that it was, in a sense, the first picture worthy of that restrictive rating to win the Academy's top award as well. But if you prefer to be historically accurate (and this is an essential preference), it would take a couple of years for an officially R-rated film to take home the Best Picture trophy — and that film is as exhilarating and problematic as it was a half-century ago.