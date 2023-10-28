A Petty Dispute On M*A*S*H Threatened Robert Altman's Role As Director

Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" was one of the most pivotal films of the New Hollywood revolution. It approached its tale of carousing Korean War medics with a loose (one might say "stoned") counterculture sensibility. Altman, who got his start in 1950s and '60s television, filled his widescreen frame with shambling activity; actors wandered about — sometimes purposefully, occasionally confusedly — while constantly speaking over each other. This was the establishment of the shaggy Altman style, and it meshed perfectly with the politically addled times.

What it did not do, however, was agree with the film's stars.

Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould were classically trained actors. At this juncture of their careers, their preferred mode of film performing was to learn their lines, hit their marks, and, after a few months, move on to the next gig. They didn't do a lot of improvising, and had zero tolerance for being left hanging in front of the camera — primarily because they weren't big enough to protect their work in post-production. If they got stuck with a director who had no idea what he was doing, their nascent careers could be irreparably damaged.

So when they got deep into principal photography and had no idea what Altman was up to, they allegedly tried to get him fired.