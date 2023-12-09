Love Story Ending Explained: What Love Really Means

When people think of open-air ice skating in New York City, well, they probably conjure up the festive Christmas-y confines of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Unless they're old. Baby Boomer old. For members of the generation that protested the Vietnam War before turning into conservative zombies who treat Fox News as an informational IV drip, there is first and foremost the image of the late Ryan O'Neal's Oliver Barrett IV gazing forlornly at the Wollman Skating Rink in Central Park as Francis Lai's brilliantly overwrought main theme jerks tears from our ducts with a vicious intensity worthy of Pinhead.

Most Boomers won't get that reference. And for those born as early as the Reagan era who are generally incurious about movies, you probably haven't watched Arthur Hiller's "Love Story." It is a film of its time, but, oh, what a film it was, at least commercially. Based on Erich Segal's bestselling weeper of a novel about a rich boy-poor girl romance that ends tragically, the movie was a New Hollywood anomaly that can charitably be compared to a ruthlessly sentimental mugging like King Vidor's "Stella Dallas." Greenlit by hedonistic executive Robert Evans at the moment he was saving Paramount Pictures from financial ruin, it stood out from the heightened style of genre flicks like Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby" or Peter Yates' "Bullitt" by being unabashedly what it was meant to be.

There's no subversion at work when a grief-stricken Oliver leaves the hospital room of a freshly expired Jenny Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw), verbally accosts his status-obsessed father (Ray Milland) and strides purposely to the rink where his wife once watched him skate. It's a skull-shattering cudgel of a finale, and it was effective enough to make "Love Story" the top grossing movie of 1970. Would you like to know more? There's precious little meat on this bone, but here goes nothing!