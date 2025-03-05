Paradise Season 2: When Will Sterling K. Brown's Hulu Series Return?

Do not proceed if you haven't finished season 1 of "Paradise." Spoilers for the season finale lie ahead!

The first season of "Paradise," the twisty new drama from "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman which also stars "This Is Us" veteran Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, just came to a close, and even though the season 1 finale, "The Man Who Kept the Secrets," answered a handful of burning questions, it also raised even more. With that in mind, fans of the show are probably disappointed to hear that, unfortunately, they'll have to wait quite a while for the forthcoming second season.

In a post-finale interview with Deadline on March 4, the showrunner said that they haven't quite started production on "Paradise" season 2 yet, so it'll be a little while before audiences see it. "Scripts are written. We go into production in four weeks," Fogelman said before acknowledging that, as a TV watcher himself, he's getting tired of shows taking very extended breaks (we're all looking at you, "Severance" season 2).

"I'm becoming increasingly frustrated with shows that are off the air for a very long time in which people get invested in and then it takes a long time to get it back on television," Fogelman continued. "We're ready to go right now and hoping to get this show back on TV in a normal span of time, hopefully the same time as it came out this past year as opposed to waiting multiple years. So if we came out in early 2025, hopefully the next season's out by early 2026." That's a while from now, but it's an understandable timeline.