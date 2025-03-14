What Happened To Earth In Hulu's Paradise

The following contains heavy spoilers for season 1 of "Paradise."

The thrilling new Hulu series "Paradise" has set the bar as the best new TV show of 2025. The series quickly became appointment television, a perfectly timed show with poignant and sharp commentary on our current political hellhole, but also one with great character drama, and one of the best twists in a TV show in years.

"This is Us" creator Dan Fogelman delivers a compelling story amidst a mystery that evolves into something bigger. The show follows Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins, a former Secret Service agent who fails at his job and allows President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) to be murdered. The rest of the season involves Xavier's investigation into who killed the president, while the larger narrative of the show also explores what exactly happened that ended the world. Yes, ended.

As we learn in the first episode, the town Xavier and the president lived in is actually a massive secret underground bunker created after some world-ending disaster. But what exactly happened to end civilization as we know it? That's one of the big mysteries of "Paradise" season 1, a puzzle that is very clearly explained in the TV show, leaving zero doubt as to what or how it happened. If you somehow still don't know what happened, or you're just not watching the show but are Googling to pretend you know what the show is as to not miss out on the conversation, here's a guide to "Paradise."