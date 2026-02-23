Paradise Season 2's Biggest Risk Pays Off Right Away

Spoilers for episodes 1-3 of "Paradise" season 2 to follow.

Almost a full year has passed since "Paradise" left us on a cliffhanger regarding Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) leaving his underground bunker home and embarking on a desperate search for his wife on the Earth's surface — and season 2 makes viewers wait even longer for a resolution. Rather than picking up right where we left off, the second season's premiere episode (titled "Graceland") begins with a flashback involving Annie (Shailene Woodley), a character we've never even met before, and stays with her throughout the entirety of the hour. That's probably not the outcome most would've anticipated, especially these days when audience patience feels like it's at an all-time low and the amount of streaming options at our fingertips is at an all-time high. It's easily the boldest risk of this young season, however, and it pays off immediately.

For those wondering why Hulu opted to drop the first three episodes of season 2 at once, well, this goes a long way towards explaining why. Credit has to go to creator Dan Fogelman and writer Eric Wen, who wrote "Graceland" together; not everyone would've had the guts to sideline their show's main hero right from the jump and instead take the time to build up a new supporting character. Fortunately, the episode that follows (aptly titled "Mayday") catches us up on Xavier's doomed flight and his eventual encounter with Annie. It's then left to season 2, episode 3, "Another Day in Paradise," to return to the titular underground city and take stock of the bulk of the remaining players.

Overall, it's a perfect triptych approach to get us back in the "Paradise" rhythm and an impressive show of confidence from a creative team ready to take the next step.