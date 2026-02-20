Paradise Season 2 Review: Sterling K. Brown Returns For A Messier, But More Emotional Odyssey

The apocalypse is all the rage these days, and it's not terribly difficult to figure out why. Climate catastrophes, the threat of nuclear wars, and rampant, self-serving corruption at our highest levels of government just hit differently in the year of our lord 2026. "Paradise" engaged with these topics with a blistering matter-of-factness that immediately set it apart from all the rest. But only a very select few — a "Fallout" here, a "28 Years Later" there — have done so from a more unique point of view. By now, we're all too aware of every reckless step we take to bring about our own destruction ... but how about what it takes to actually eke out a living in the aftermath?

This post post-apocalyptic approach is at the top of the list of concerns as "Paradise" returns for its second season, almost exactly a year after its early twist helped launch a word-of-mouth hit. Despite initially setting itself up as a straightforward murder-mystery surrounding the death of the President of the United States and the Secret Service agent who takes it upon himself to learn the truth, season 1 soon transformed into something else altogether. Jumping genres from that to a dystopian conspiracy thriller set in an underground doomsday bunker was daunting enough, but the finale then went and ended things on an even bolder note. With the President's murderer finally revealed, the season ends with Sterling K. Brown's Xavier Collins heading out into the surface world to find his wife — implicitly promising another major shakeup to the status quo.

"Paradise" season 2 delivers on its promise, though never as viewers might expect. Not surprisingly, removing our protagonist from the show's main setting instantly makes everything happening back at Paradise much more rote and mundane. The tradeoff, however, results in a classic road trip structure that frequently matches (and occasionally exceeds) what came before. It's to their credit that, this time around, creator Dan Fogelman and his writers appear less interested in crafting a tightly-wound mystery box and far more in eliciting one emotional response after another. While that makes for a somewhat messier and shaggier watch, this shift in priorities proves to be a winning combination. What we get instead is a meditative, thematically rich, and deeply emotional odyssey about finding hope at the end of the world.