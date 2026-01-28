Paradise Season 2 Trailer Goes Full Fallout As Sterling K. Brown Finally Goes To The Surface

Welcome to another day in paradise ... even if it's at the end of the world. "Paradise" seemed to come out of nowhere almost exactly a year ago before going on to take us all by storm. Initially setting itself up to be a grounded political thriller about a Secret Service agent and his prickly relationship with the President of the United States, the premiere of the Hulu series then abruptly (and cleverly) revealed itself to be a completely different story instead — one taking place in a vast underground bunker after the surface world has been rendered uninhabitable following some sort of doomsday event that left the Earth in ruins.

Or did it? After building to an explosive conclusion that saw Sterling K. Brown's widowed agent Xavier find out that his wife is actually alive and well on the surface, "Paradise" season 1 left us all on quite a cliffhanger. Not only did he uncover a sinister conspiracy at the heart of this so-called Paradise city, but he then set out by himself to discover the truth about his long-lost wife, the state of the surface world, and who might ultimately be responsible for this entire mess.

Hulu has now released a first look trailer for season 2, which can't help but draw some timely parallels with the Prime Video post-apocalyptic series "Fallout." Xavier is back and more desperate than ever, but he's far from alone. Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, and James Marsden return to reprise their original roles from season 1, while Shailene Woodley joins the cast as another survivor left to fend for herself. Check out the footage above!