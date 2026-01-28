Paradise Season 2 Trailer Goes Full Fallout As Sterling K. Brown Finally Goes To The Surface
Welcome to another day in paradise ... even if it's at the end of the world. "Paradise" seemed to come out of nowhere almost exactly a year ago before going on to take us all by storm. Initially setting itself up to be a grounded political thriller about a Secret Service agent and his prickly relationship with the President of the United States, the premiere of the Hulu series then abruptly (and cleverly) revealed itself to be a completely different story instead — one taking place in a vast underground bunker after the surface world has been rendered uninhabitable following some sort of doomsday event that left the Earth in ruins.
Or did it? After building to an explosive conclusion that saw Sterling K. Brown's widowed agent Xavier find out that his wife is actually alive and well on the surface, "Paradise" season 1 left us all on quite a cliffhanger. Not only did he uncover a sinister conspiracy at the heart of this so-called Paradise city, but he then set out by himself to discover the truth about his long-lost wife, the state of the surface world, and who might ultimately be responsible for this entire mess.
Hulu has now released a first look trailer for season 2, which can't help but draw some timely parallels with the Prime Video post-apocalyptic series "Fallout." Xavier is back and more desperate than ever, but he's far from alone. Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, and James Marsden return to reprise their original roles from season 1, while Shailene Woodley joins the cast as another survivor left to fend for herself. Check out the footage above!
Paradise season 2 teases more action and even bigger secrets to be revealed
Between "Paradise," "Fallout," "The Last of Us," and, of course, our own steadily worsening reality, post-apocalyptic vibes have become fully in vogue these days. Where some viewers might crave an escape from this sort of catastrophic storytelling, the rest of us have no choice but to embrace the chaos and plunge headfirst into the abyss. Fun times!
But even without the added relevance of corrupt politicians, selfish rich people, and entire governments out for nothing but their own self interests, "Paradise" would still have to be considered appointment viewing — and that was the case even before the series took the action from the claustrophobic underground city of Paradise to the equally as dire circumstances out on the surface. The season 2 trailer picks up more or less where season 1 left things, catching us up on the doomsday scenario that kicked the entire story off, teasing Xavier's bumpy flight into the real world in his desperate search for his wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), and providing glimpses of a very different group of survivors who were abandoned on the surface to their fates. The action looks bigger, the conspiracies are only increasing in scope and scale, and it appears we're in for more flashbacks to what led to all this in the first place.
"Paradise" comes from the mind of creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, along with Shailene Woodley, James Marsden, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers. Season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on February 23, 2026.