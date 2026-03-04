Paradise's Writer Explains How The Hulu Show Is Pretty Much A Western

Few filmmaking tricks are as simple yet clever as the Texas Switch, in which an actor slyly swaps spots with their stunt double while the camera keeps rolling. So, you'll appreciate my meaning when I say that creator Dan Fogelman executes a perfect genre Texas Switch in the premiere for his Hulu series "Paradise." To be sure, the episode never so much as cracks a smile as it presents itself as a by-the-book political thriller about the mysterious murder of one fictional U.S. President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). It's only in its closing moments that the premiere reveals what its lead, Sterling K. Brown's strapping Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins, is all too painfully aware of: that everything we just saw took place in a giant underground bunker in the wake of some as yet unexplained apocalyptic event.

"Paradise" only keeps on mutating from there. Like Fogelman's long-lived NBC hit "This is Us," it's a series filled with soapy drama and flashbacks that prompt us to re-examine what we previously thought we knew about specific characters and incidents. At the same time, season 1 occasionally plays like a serious version of the Fogelman-produced whodunnit TV comedy "Only Murders in the Building," and that's before the more emotional if clumsy "Paradise" season 2 evolves the show into a story involving survivors traversing a post-apocalyptic landscape while moneyed forces conspire to reshape the world as they deem fit. So, basically, the "Fallout" TV series, but with fewer exploding heads.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, however, executive producer and writer John Hoberg made the case for "Paradise" being a Western at its core, given how it's constantly testing its hero, Xavier, to determine if he'll abandon his principles on his adventure. But, really, "Paradise" is a Western in more ways than that.