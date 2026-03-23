Marvel Renews A Disney Plus Series It Almost Canceled For Season 2

As superhero fans eagerly await the hotly anticipated release of "Avengers: Doomsday," which hits theaters this December, Marvel has announced some pretty wonderful news regarding the small screen expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After nearly cancelling the Disney+ series "Wonder Man" in the midst of Marvel and Disney's shift in their entire approach to making television, the smash-hit series has been renewed for season 2 (per Variety). Unlike some of the other MCU shows on Disney+ that often felt like homework for MCU lore rather than entertainment, "Wonder Man" makes for a grounded and mature character study that doubles as a peek behind the curtain of the MCU, as filtered through the lens of the MCU itself.

The first season followed aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is struggling to take his career beyond nameless, day-player supporting roles. He crosses paths with Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), the famed actor who was once hired to portray the legendary terrorist leader of the Ten Rings, dubbed "the Mandarin," but whose biggest roles may be well behind him. When the duo learn that the legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man," the two join forces to pursue the lead roles, while Simon must hide the fact he has superpowers — as the "Doorman Clause" explicitly prohibits supes from performing in Hollywood.

The news of the renewal comes roughly two months after the eight-episode season first debuted on Disney+. "Wonder Man" was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, and the announcement states that Guest will return as showrunner and executive producer, while Cretton will return as director and executive producer for season 2. Both Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley are also expected to return.