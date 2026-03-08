Marvel Almost Canceled One Of Its Best-Reviewed Disney Plus Shows

Just like the First Streaming War (Streaming War One?) has drawn to a close, so, too, has Phase 1 of the Disney+ Marvel experiment reached its end. And contrary to what the naysayers might argue, it was far from a wash. Shows such as "WandaVision," "Loki," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" pushed the envelope for what Marvel Cinematic Universe titles can look and feel like (yes, I'm pro-"She-Hulk"; moving on), while "Ms. Marvel" and "Echo" effectively used the Marvel sandbox to tell both personal and culturally specific stories. Even the Frankenstein job that was "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 held up an illuminating mirror to the times we live in.

Then there's "Wonder Man," a convention-bucking MCU series that was able to squeak past the finish line just as Marvel and Disney started revamping their entire approach to making television. Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest (who's also the showrunner), it's essentially Marvel's answer to Apple TV's "The Studio" in that it's a self-reflexive comedy that's as much about the, hmm, peculiar status quo of the filmmaking industry as it is about the artists still scrambling to make a living in it. As such, "Wonder Man" makes for an uncommonly grounded character study that doubles as a peek behind the curtain of the MCU, as filtered through the lens of the MCU itself.

If that sounds ambitiously layered for a Marvel Studios venture, then you probably won't be shocked to learn that "Wonder Man" was nearly canceled prior to becoming one of Marvel's best-reviewed shows yet (with a 91% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes to prove it). What's more, as Guest explained on The Ringer's "The Watch" podcast, it seemed like the show was in serious trouble after test audiences were left "confused" by its first two episodes.