Daredevil: Born Again Has The Darkest Marvel Ending Since Avengers: Infinity War

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

About halfway through watching the "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 finale, I had one dominant thought: "How are they going to wrap all this up in this episode?" Turns out the answer was simple: They weren't! The show has already been renewed for season 2, so with that guarantee of more, "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 ends on a cliffhanger.

Watching this finale might remind Marvel Cinematic Universe fans of the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War." "Born Again" season 1's ending isn't quite as cataclysmic as half of all life in the universe fading away, but it's still a decisive loss for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the good guys.

Mayor Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) wastes no time reeling from Bullseye's (Wilson Bethel) attempt on his life in the last episode, because it plays into his larger plan. Fisk enacts martial law and cuts off the city's power. He enforces his will with the "second chance" task force of dirty NYPD cops he put together. He blackmails the city council with evidence of their own corruption to keep them in line, and personally kills his political opponent, Police Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston).

Matt and returning Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) also dig up the real reason Fisk is trying to revitalize the Red Hook port, and the secret Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) died for: A decades-old court ruling means the port is technically outside New York City law. That means Fisk can legally launder money through it.

Matt and Karen hide from Fisk's jackboots, with Karen telling Matt there's no way he can win. And surprisingly, Matt agrees. The Kingpin has run into limits on his power as mayor all season, but he's definitely the king of New York now. Daredevil and his allies have lost, and if they want a second chance, they'll need "an army" on their side, as Matt puts it.