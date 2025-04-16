Daredevil: Born Again Has The Darkest Marvel Ending Since Avengers: Infinity War
Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.
About halfway through watching the "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 finale, I had one dominant thought: "How are they going to wrap all this up in this episode?" Turns out the answer was simple: They weren't! The show has already been renewed for season 2, so with that guarantee of more, "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 ends on a cliffhanger.
Watching this finale might remind Marvel Cinematic Universe fans of the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War." "Born Again" season 1's ending isn't quite as cataclysmic as half of all life in the universe fading away, but it's still a decisive loss for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the good guys.
Mayor Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) wastes no time reeling from Bullseye's (Wilson Bethel) attempt on his life in the last episode, because it plays into his larger plan. Fisk enacts martial law and cuts off the city's power. He enforces his will with the "second chance" task force of dirty NYPD cops he put together. He blackmails the city council with evidence of their own corruption to keep them in line, and personally kills his political opponent, Police Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston).
Matt and returning Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) also dig up the real reason Fisk is trying to revitalize the Red Hook port, and the secret Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) died for: A decades-old court ruling means the port is technically outside New York City law. That means Fisk can legally launder money through it.
Matt and Karen hide from Fisk's jackboots, with Karen telling Matt there's no way he can win. And surprisingly, Matt agrees. The Kingpin has run into limits on his power as mayor all season, but he's definitely the king of New York now. Daredevil and his allies have lost, and if they want a second chance, they'll need "an army" on their side, as Matt puts it.
How Daredevil: Born Again's cliffhanger sets up season 2
The episode's closing montage is set to Radiohead's "Everything in Its Right Place," a song clearly chosen because everything isn't. Fisk and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), having completed their "Sopranos"-esque couples therapy and mended fences, stand united. They're seen toasting their victory together, while Daredevil and Karen assemble a small group of allies in the abandoned Josie's Bar. Is there any hope?
Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) is captured by Fisk's men earlier in the episode, but escapes in a post-credits scene. As much as he and Matt disagree on their methods, Frank is an obvious recruit for the anti-Kingpin army Daredevil is building.
Leaked set photos for "Born Again" season 2 show that Daredevil will be wearing an all-black costume next season. That probably reflects how Matt is now on the run, and working in the shadows.
Continuing the "Infinity War" comparison, that's the big difference: That movie ended with the Avengers broken, standing around and unsure what to do. Captain America (Steve Rogers) could only sit down and mutter "Oh god." As bleak as things get in the season 1 finale of "Born Again," the episode still presents a kernel of hope in its closing moments. Together, Matt says, the good people in the room with him can take down Fisk.
Fisk's ascent as New York City mayor invites comparison to the political rise of another New York City businessman. I don't know if the "Daredevil: Born Again" team could have anticipated how much their finale would resonate with the moment it premieres into. I hope they've taken a lesson to heart for season 2 — this show was at its best and most resonant when it was directly tackling the moment rather than avoiding it.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is currently scheduled for a 2026 debut.