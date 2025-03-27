Charlie Cox's Daredevil Spotted With Iconic 'DD' Logo In Born Again Season 2 Set Photos

This post contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" seasons 1 and 2.

The first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" isn't even over and photos from the second season are already appearing online, revealing some big changes are coming for the superhero. After waiting six episodes to see him wear the horns again, the latest on-set images reveal Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear fighting outside Josie's Bar, the same spot where season 1 brutally killed off Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Daredevil is wearing a brand new black outfit. The most important detail about it, however, is that it's finally blessed with the iconic double-D's from the comic book version that's been on Matt's crime-fighting threads for decades. Granted, dressing up as Daredevil might have its downsides, just like any costume, but finally getting the logo on his chest sure looks great.

Advertisement

Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/Getty

What's interesting to see, however, is that this costume looks more like a makeshift one, not like the red number we know him to wear or the ketchup and mustard variant he donned in "She-Hulk." In fact, judging by the flecks of red that look to be appearing on the outfit during battle, it appears this might just be Matt's costume we've seen him in this week, but given a slapdash coat of black paint. What's the deal, Red? Did you just fancy something different for the second (well, fifth, really) round with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio)? Or could there be crucial story arcs in Daredevil's history that might point to what kind of trouble the lawyer and vigilante will be getting up to when we're reunited with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen?

Advertisement