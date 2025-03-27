Charlie Cox's Daredevil Spotted With Iconic 'DD' Logo In Born Again Season 2 Set Photos
This post contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" seasons 1 and 2.
The first season of "Daredevil: Born Again" isn't even over and photos from the second season are already appearing online, revealing some big changes are coming for the superhero. After waiting six episodes to see him wear the horns again, the latest on-set images reveal Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear fighting outside Josie's Bar, the same spot where season 1 brutally killed off Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Daredevil is wearing a brand new black outfit. The most important detail about it, however, is that it's finally blessed with the iconic double-D's from the comic book version that's been on Matt's crime-fighting threads for decades. Granted, dressing up as Daredevil might have its downsides, just like any costume, but finally getting the logo on his chest sure looks great.
What's interesting to see, however, is that this costume looks more like a makeshift one, not like the red number we know him to wear or the ketchup and mustard variant he donned in "She-Hulk." In fact, judging by the flecks of red that look to be appearing on the outfit during battle, it appears this might just be Matt's costume we've seen him in this week, but given a slapdash coat of black paint. What's the deal, Red? Did you just fancy something different for the second (well, fifth, really) round with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio)? Or could there be crucial story arcs in Daredevil's history that might point to what kind of trouble the lawyer and vigilante will be getting up to when we're reunited with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen?
Are we heading into the Shadowlands for season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again?
There have been plenty of occasions where Matt Murdock ditched his classic red suit for something different. One such instance was actually during the debut of Muse in the comics, who coincidentally finally had his run-in with Murdock this week in season 1. Should this war between good and blood-draining evil continue, it might lead Matt to switch up his suits, going more dark and intense than he already is, just like in the comics.
There's also a chance this could be paving the way for bringing the 2010 "Shadowland" event to life. That comic followed Murdock returning to Hell's Kitchen after successfully taking over the Hand ninja clan, who we've already seen Matt tussle with in Daredevil's Netflix era. The control and power get a little too much for Daredevil, though, and after becoming possessed by a demon known as The Beast, it's left to the other street-level heroes like Luke Cage, Spider-Man, and Moon Knight to slap some sense into Daredevil before it's too late.
Such wild, otherwordly elements making their way into "Born Again" might seem like a stretch for the moment. Not even Muse's terrifying abilities have been included in the show so far, so it's unlikely space could be made for something as extreme as demonic possession. For now, let's just be glad he's back in any suit at all and will continue to give bad guys a beating when "Daredevil: Born Again" returns next week on Disney+.