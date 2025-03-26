Daredevil: Born Again Removed One Of Muse's Most Terrifying Abilities

While one could argue that there's still time to introduce the villain's powers, it would seem odd to do so after having seen him so much until now without ever alluding to them, suggesting that this Muse is merely a man in a mask. If that's the case, it could be the show's first major misstep, reducing one of the most original and disturbing villains Daredevil has faced in the comics to just another minor issue to resolve. Admittedly, this could be because Muse isn't the show's focus and never has been.

A danger on the outskirts of the story until now, the real draw has been the ever-engrossing rivalry between Murdock and Fisk, who have both had their own challenges to navigate. While Matt has been battling grief and guilt over Foggy (Elden Henson), Fisk has struggled to stay on the straight and narrow, with his story taking a Sopranos-esque approach in the process. Nevertheless, tensions have been building, waiting to collide once more, and that means there's no space for a murderer to be involved. For now, it seems that Muse is all filler and no killer, like fans hoped he'd be, but who knows? His superpowered tricks may still be under wraps. We'll just have to keep watching "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+ to see if they eventually make an appearance.