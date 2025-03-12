Matt Murdock Is Marvel's Most Morally Ambiguous Hero After Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 3.

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has always been a complex guy, as befits a devil who's playing for the side of the angels. The character's first headliner gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to lean heavily into this characterization, depicting his charm, smarts, guilt, and determination with equal gusto. However, when Matt deals with the Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes, who passed away in 2023) murder case with the best intentions at heart, one particular call he makes ends up becoming one of the most stellar MCU examples of sheer moral ambiguity.

In the second episode of "Daredevil: Born Again" (read our review), Hector attempts to stop two men (who, unbeknownst to him, are plain-clothes police officers) roughing up someone and the ensuing fracas causes one to stumble in front of an oncoming train. Matt chances upon the case when his super-senses notice the arrested Hector's peril. The lawyer is quick to realize that the man is not only innocent, but NYPD officers are also convinced that he's a cop killer and treat him as such.

Matt's investigator, Cherry (Clark Johnson), soon manages to unveil two major clues: That Hector is secretly the notorious vigilante White Tiger, and that the guy the two undercover officers were beating, Nicky Torres (Nick Jordan), was an informant. Unfortunately for the case in general and Hector in particular, Torres the star witness is too scared to tell the truth at the witness stand, leaving Matt without anything to go by. Because of this, he chooses to start building two cases simultaneously: a new defense where he outs Hector as the White Tiger without warning, and a case of himself as a deeply untrustworthy guy who can ruin a good man's life with a single strategy change.