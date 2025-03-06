How Daredevil: Born Again Deals With The Events Of Marvel's Hawkeye & Echo

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 1.

"Daredevil: Born Again" continues the story of the Defenders Saga-era "Daredevil" show, but there's an unusual hiccup — its two key characters haven't exactly been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late. Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox) made his MCU entrance with a quick "Spider-Man: No Way Home" cameo in 2021 before being part of a controversial storyline on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" (2022) and turning up for a quick but impressive fight scene in the first episode of "Echo" (2024), titled "Chafa." As a key antagonist of both "Echo" and the 2021 show "Hawkeye" (where the character was very different), Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has had a rougher path. The end of "Hawkeye" sees his protégé Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox) put a bullet in the crime lord's head, and the events of "Echo" show that Kingpin has been busy healing and figuring out how to deal with his relationship with Maya.

If that wasn't enough, "Daredevil: Born Again" also has to deal with certain lingering threads from "Daredevil." The fact that so many major characters from the old show carry over to the new one — namely, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Benjamin "Bullseye" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) — also risks leaving "Born Again" with partially tied hands, potentially preventing the show from updating the Man Without Fear in a way that befits his new role in the MCU.

Fortunately, "Daredevil: Born Again" has a solution. With a shocking character death, a handy time skip, and some tactically deployed dialogue, the very first episode of the show manages to fully reset Daredevil's whole status quo while still keeping the events of "Daredevil" completely in canon.