Daredevil: Born Again Isn't Going To Bring Up A Controversial MCU Storyline

I have good news for every fan who had a full-blown meltdown over Matt Murdock acting entirely in-character when he went to pound town with Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters/She-Hulk in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" — that whole business, including the hilarious "walk of shame" sequence as Daredevil trudged back home the morning after their hookup, likely won't get a single mention at any point in "Daredevil: Born Again." Your long, national nightmare is finally over!

For the rest of us who truly appreciate how much of an unrepentant horndog Murdock is, well, the revelation does come with a certain amount of logic. The "Daredevil" reunion series went through a surprising amount of behind-the-scenes turmoil in order to arrive at its current form, which now reunites Cox's Daredevil with original cast members Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Joe Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and especially Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Considering how much the new series has to pack into just nine episodes, well, it makes sense that the creative team could ill afford any unnecessary detours or subplots that would distract from the main storyline. For MCU fans, that means any lingering questions about Murdock's relationship with Tom Holland's Peter Parker (whom he probably doesn't remember anymore, considering Doctor Strange's whole memory-wipe hex shenanigans) or his fling with Jen Walters will have to remain unanswered for now.

That doesn't mean showrunner Dario Scardapane doesn't have other tricks hidden up his sleeve, however. In the same interview with SFX Magazine, he went on to tease:

They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

See? Being a part of the larger MCU doesn't have to be a disadvantage. We have no idea which new addition he might be referring to here (rumor has it that actor Margarita Levieva will be playing Matt's new love interest Heather Glenn, though that's likely not the character in question), but we can't wait to find out. "Daredevil: Born Again" premieres on Disney+ March 4, 2025.