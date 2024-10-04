Why Marvel's Kevin Feige Banned The Avengers Director Joss Whedon From The MCU

On one hand, you could say Joss Whedon had about as auspicious a Marvel Studios debut as possible when he wrote and directed "The Avengers." The blockbuster superhero team-up was really the first of its kind, bringing together disparate elements of a shared timeline and cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the juggernaut blockbuster franchise we know it as today. It also made $1.5 billion, which helps. On the other hand, you could also argue that Whedon's foray into the MCU started in about as inauspicious a way as possible.

That's because Whedon's first MCU project cost an old friend millions. The director came to "The Avengers" after Zak Penn had already written a script. But Whedon decided to disregard the existing screenplay almost entirely, rewriting it from scratch and, in the process, establishing his comedic sensibility — previously on full display in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — as the standard tone for MCU movies going forward. In the years since, the constant quips and tortured zingers have become part of why the popularity of the MCU has declined, again supporting the argument that Whedon's Marvel debut wasn't without its drawbacks.

Naturally, however, after "The Avengers" became the mega-hit it did, Whedon was kept on to shepherd further projects. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige wasn't going to let the man who made his studio $1.5 billion get away, and so Whedon was given the opportunity to make his "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." series for ABC and oversee the next "Avengers" installment, "Avengers: Age of Ultron." After that, though, the writer/director was unceremoniously banished from the Marvel kingdom. But why? Well, hints of controversy that came with Whedon's MCU debut eventually ended up becoming big enough to outweigh the positives of having the creative around.