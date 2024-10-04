Why Marvel's Kevin Feige Banned The Avengers Director Joss Whedon From The MCU
On one hand, you could say Joss Whedon had about as auspicious a Marvel Studios debut as possible when he wrote and directed "The Avengers." The blockbuster superhero team-up was really the first of its kind, bringing together disparate elements of a shared timeline and cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the juggernaut blockbuster franchise we know it as today. It also made $1.5 billion, which helps. On the other hand, you could also argue that Whedon's foray into the MCU started in about as inauspicious a way as possible.
That's because Whedon's first MCU project cost an old friend millions. The director came to "The Avengers" after Zak Penn had already written a script. But Whedon decided to disregard the existing screenplay almost entirely, rewriting it from scratch and, in the process, establishing his comedic sensibility — previously on full display in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — as the standard tone for MCU movies going forward. In the years since, the constant quips and tortured zingers have become part of why the popularity of the MCU has declined, again supporting the argument that Whedon's Marvel debut wasn't without its drawbacks.
Naturally, however, after "The Avengers" became the mega-hit it did, Whedon was kept on to shepherd further projects. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige wasn't going to let the man who made his studio $1.5 billion get away, and so Whedon was given the opportunity to make his "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." series for ABC and oversee the next "Avengers" installment, "Avengers: Age of Ultron." After that, though, the writer/director was unceremoniously banished from the Marvel kingdom. But why? Well, hints of controversy that came with Whedon's MCU debut eventually ended up becoming big enough to outweigh the positives of having the creative around.
Joss Whedon wanted to make TV, Marvel wanted an Avengers sequel
After Joss Whedon made Kevin Feige and his studio more money than they'd ever seen, the writer/director was, unsurprisingly, given a lot of scope to work on pretty much whatever he wanted — which turned out to be the ABC series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Running for seven seasons between 2013 and 2020, the show was a success, but like everything Whedon-related, wasn't without controversy. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." ticked off some Marvel bigwigs, mainly because it seems the suits didn't even want him to make the show in the first place. Whedon told BuzzFeed News back in 2015:
"They didn't actually want me to make it. It's like, 'Uh, Joss, we really wanted you to do ['Avengers: Age of Ultron']. Instead, you created a TV show, you moron.' 'I thought you wanted me to!' 'No, we just wanted you to make a movie.' 'Oh. My bad.'"
Meanwhile, Feige didn't seem all that thrilled about the show either, mostly because he was concerned about continuity issues. The Marvel Studios head told Buzzfeed:
"They had said early on, 'Hey, we're thinking about doing this show about the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' And Joss said, 'I think I might do this.' I said, 'That's cool. God bless you. But you should know that we're destroying S.H.I.E.L.D. in 'Winter Soldier.' You guys do whatever you want. But know that that's what we're going to do.'"
So, on one side Whedon was being pressured to move away from his TV series and make an "Avengers" sequel, and on the other he was being pressured to ensure his show conformed to the continuity being established by the movies. Eventually Whedon did turn his attention to the next big team-up movie and his brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen, who had been just as involved in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," went on to oversee the series. But that wasn't the end of Joss Whedon's MCU struggles.
Avengers: Age of Ultron and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D caused issues
After Marvel convinced Joss Whedon to stop tinkering with his TV project, he turned his attention to making a follow-up to that billion-dollar superhero team-up movie he'd made in 2012. The result was "Avengers: Age of Ultron" which has come to be known as the least celebrated of all the "Avengers" films, though some have articulated the unpopular opinion that "Age of Ultron" is actually the best of the franchise. While the movie is by no means an unmitigated disaster, the reactions to the film just weren't all that positive, prompting Whedon to refer to the movie as his "miserable failure." Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" pushed Joss Whedon away from making Marvel movies, with the writer/director telling Variety in 2016 that he was "so beaten down by the process" and that he was "exhausted" after making the movie. But there was more to it than that.
The 2023 book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" chronicles the rise of the titular franchise, with authors Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards never shying away from some of the more contentious episodes in its history. Whedon's Marvel Studios exit is one example, with the authors suggesting the creative force behind the first two "Avengers" films had rubbed Feige up the wrong way with his handling of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," specifically due to the whole "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" debacle.
In short, "Winter Soldier" depicted the dismantling of S.H.I.E.L.D itself, which put Whedon and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." in a difficult position. While some reports have claimed the show's writers and producers had always been working on the show with this event in mind, according to "The Reign of Marvel Studios" (via GameRant) Feige was not happy with how Whedon handled the crossover. This was the first of many things that led to the Marvel Studios head banning Whedon from the MCU.
Kevin Feige banishes Joss Whedon
In "The Reign of Marvel Studios," the authors reveal how Joss Whedon had to fight to keep several scenes in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," facing down the Marvel Creative Committee to maintain his vision. This is the now-disbanded group set up by former chairman and CEO of Marvel Entertainment, Ike Perlmutter, to oversee the production of all Marvel films and was made up of people who wanted to cut the awesome mix from "Guardians of the Galaxy." However, as recounted in the book (via MSN) it wasn't the committee that broke Whedon, so much as the editing process on "Age of Ultron," which he described to members of the press as "dark," "weird," and "horrible." Whedon's comments, apparently, transgressed a rule that Kevin Feige had in place, i.e. don't tell the press about your problems.
When you consider all of this, then, it's not surprising that Whedon left the MCU behind. But how it happened, and whose decision it was, remains unclear, despite Whedon's assertion that he was already set on departing after "Age of Ultron." For Feige, it seems the notoriously controlling creative just wasn't a fit for a franchise that required constant collaboration to ensure the overall continuity made sense. But beyond just parting ways with Whedon, if "The Reign of Marvel Studios" is accurate, Feige outright banned the man from the franchise, with the authors writing, "Apparently everyone in MCU history was on Feige's call list — except Edward Norton, the franchise's first Bruce Banner, and Joss Whedon, whose 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' characters remained in limbo."
Meanwhile, original "Avengers" scribe Zak Penn didn't hold back when he spoke to the authors about being pushed out of the film, calling Whedon a "d*ck and "a bad person," before adding, "Remember, my bonus is based on my credit. So literally millions and millions of dollars, which is not the issue here, but that just came out of my pocket and went into Joss's pocket." Since being dismissed by Kevin Feige, Whedon has also been accused of running a toxic set on "Buffy," rife with workplace misconduct, so whatever the heck went on over there at Marvel Studios, it's hard to imagine Whedon is entirely blameless.