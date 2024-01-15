Joss Whedon's Entrance Into The MCU Cost An Old Friend Millions

"The Avengers" writer/director Joss Whedon may be long banished from the Marvel Cinematic Universe now, but his influence remains seeped into the whole enterprise. The screwball, genre-aware dialogue Whedon writes is now the MCU's house style — if not a hindrance. Other writers have been aping it to diminishing returns ever since.

The behind-the-scenes book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Gavin Edwards, Dave Gonzales, and Joanna Robinson details how Marvel Studios first hired Whedon. His gain was another writer's loss; Zak Penn had already written a script for "The Avengers," but Whedon threw his version out and started from scratch. "There was a script. There just wasn't a script I was going to film a word of," Whedon said. This move is an early harbinger of how Whedon would make his style into Marvel's own.

As "MCU" notes, this wasn't the first time this had happened to Penn. Edward Norton, star and wannabe auteur of "The Incredible Hulk," rewrote Penn's script for that movie. However, on "Hulk," Norton went uncredited for his script work and let Penn keep his screenplay credit. On "The Avengers," Whedon would be taking that credit from Penn (ultimately, Whedon and Penn shared a "Story by" credit for "The Avengers", but Whedon got sole screenplay credit).