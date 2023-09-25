Joss Whedon Ticked Off Some Marvel Bigwigs By Creating Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It always bothers me when Joss Whedon is referred to as being the chief creative force behind "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and not just because of everything that's come out about his workplace misconduct and toxic behavior since 2017. While he did, in fact, develop the Marvel Television show with his brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen, it was the latter duo who sculpted the series into one of the best projects to emerge from the House of Ideas since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began its industry-changing run.

Of course, circa 2012, "Joss is Boss" was a tenant among Joss Whedon fans. Having already created the fan-favorite series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (a spinoff of his and director Fran Rubel Kuzui's 1992 film of the same name, which has slowly gained wider recognition for being the campy delight that it is) and cult space Western show "Firefly," the multi-hyphenate only fortified his genre credentials that year by helming the MCU's hugely popular "The Avengers." That basically gave Whedon carte blanche to do whatever he wanted in the Marvel universe, which included developing a show about the unsung agents at S.H.I.E.L.D. who keep the world safe whenever Earth's Mightiest Heroes aren't available.

The only problem? A then-upcoming film titled "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." As Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige told BuzzFeed News in 2015: