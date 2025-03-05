Daredevil: Born Again's Kamar De Los Reyes Tribute, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 2.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 2 introduces a brand new street-level vigilante superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, Hector "White Tiger" Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) finds himself in a world of trouble when a subway station confrontation between two violent plain-clothes police officers and the civilian-garbed Hector causes one of the cops to fatally stumble in front of an oncoming train ... and Hector is accused of his murder. Fortunately, a certain inactive secret vigilante just so happens to be a lawyer and offers to take Hector's seemingly impossible case.

The episode dives deep into the courtroom side of Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox)'s life, and the tactics he's willing to use in order to prove to the world what his super senses have already confirmed to him: Hector is innocent. It's an episode full of calamity, but before the story even begins, an onscreen dedication to a performer marks an even bigger real-life tragedy. "In loving memory of Kamar de los Reyes," the tribute card reads, referring to the actor's untimely death on December 24, 2023.