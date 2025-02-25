First Reactions To Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Have Critics United

"Daredevil: Born Again" is resurrecting Marvel's bloodiest superhero show for another round, and several fan-favorite characters are coming back into the fold. Charlie Cox is once again leading the cast as the eponymous crime-fighting vigilante, while Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as The Punisher, which is bound to excite fans who feel their previous adventures ended far too soon. That said, does "Daredevil: Born Again" live up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessor? Or has the property been watered down and Disneyfied now that it's set up at the Mouse House's primary streaming platform?

Well, the good news is that the early reactions to "Daredevil: Born Again" are unanimously positive. Several journalists have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the new series, with several noting that it's a worthy successor to Netflix's canceled "Daredevil" series (which ran from 2015 until 2018). What's more, "Daredevil: Born Again" seemingly justifies its mature rating, so all those fears about Disney pulling its horns off can be put to bed.

That's not to say the show doesn't have its faults, mind you. Nevertheless, the early reactions are more than enough to make fans feel extremely optimistic about this long-awaited sequel series. Keeping that in mind, let's find out why folks are recommending "Daredevil: Born Again."