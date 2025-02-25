First Reactions To Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Have Critics United
"Daredevil: Born Again" is resurrecting Marvel's bloodiest superhero show for another round, and several fan-favorite characters are coming back into the fold. Charlie Cox is once again leading the cast as the eponymous crime-fighting vigilante, while Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as The Punisher, which is bound to excite fans who feel their previous adventures ended far too soon. That said, does "Daredevil: Born Again" live up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessor? Or has the property been watered down and Disneyfied now that it's set up at the Mouse House's primary streaming platform?
Well, the good news is that the early reactions to "Daredevil: Born Again" are unanimously positive. Several journalists have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the new series, with several noting that it's a worthy successor to Netflix's canceled "Daredevil" series (which ran from 2015 until 2018). What's more, "Daredevil: Born Again" seemingly justifies its mature rating, so all those fears about Disney pulling its horns off can be put to bed.
That's not to say the show doesn't have its faults, mind you. Nevertheless, the early reactions are more than enough to make fans feel extremely optimistic about this long-awaited sequel series. Keeping that in mind, let's find out why folks are recommending "Daredevil: Born Again."
People are heaping praise on Daredevil: Born Again
"Daredevil: Born Again" takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the streets as it picks up with The Man Without Fear, who's currently locked in a violent war with mobster Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), aka Kingpin, and his goons. That's quite similar to the premise of the original series, but folks argue that this new show is able to stand on its own two feet by rejuvenating the MCU when it comes to action and mayhem. Furthermore, they believe that "Daredevil" fans will feel like they're catching up with old friends who never really left.
"The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt's morality in such a poignant and beautiful way," The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio step effortlessly back into their rivalry."
Fandango's Erik Davis was also impressed by the show's action sequences, claiming that they're among some of the best that the MCU has ever offered. He also compared the series to an acclaimed DC project that similarly chronicles crime in a city gone wild:
"Honestly reminds me a bit of #ThePenguin in terms of a city in chaos and a larger-than-life gangster trying to rule all. Similar vibes but the fights in 'Daredevil' are already next level. This show might have some of the best brawls we've seen from the MCU."
Several other critics echoed these viewpoints, with the consensus being that "Daredevil: Born Again" is dark, urgent, violent, and awesome. However, there is one element of the series that stops it from being a perfect home run.
Some folks have issues with Daredevil: Born Again's CGI
The criticisms of "Daredevil: Born Again" don't overshadow the positive sentiments being lobbied at the series, but viewers should brace themselves for some dodgy computer-generated imagery. As ComicBook.com critic Chris Killian wrote on X, "My biggest criticism is some of the CGI feels rushed, but overall, I loved the story and vibe of it all." The critic also noted that the series captures the mood of the Marvel comics better than the Netflix series does, and viewers can expect a show that goes to some bleak places.
Business Insider's Eamonn Jacobs also showered the show with praise, highlighting many of the same qualities previously mentioned while adding that it captures the original show's spirit and unleashes glorious mayhem. However, he wasn't enamored with some of the digital effects work either, writing, "It's not perfect (with some awkward CGI) but it's a bloody delight."
Overall, it seems that "Daredevil: Born Again" boasts enough impressive action sequences, bold elements, and comic book sensibilities to make the dodgy CGI feel insignificant in the grand scheme of things. Everyone is excited to see Matt Murdock fight crime again, and it's good to have him back.
"Daredevil: Born Again" will begin streaming on Disney+ March 4, 2025.