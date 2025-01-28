Daredevil: Born Again Rating Is A Big First For Marvel

Every Marvel fan who worried that a Disney+ "Daredevil" series would never be able to compete with the reams of violence, gore, and sex depicted liberally throughout the Netflix show, fear no more. The trailer recently dropped for Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) crime-fighting vigilante would've seemed to put any such concerns to rest, but we now have it on good authority that not even the family-friendly confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will tone down the grittiness of our favorite street-level superhero. Thanks to some eagle-eyed observers from the UK who spotted the official rating on Disney+ (via ComicBookMovie), it appears that "Daredevil: Born Again" will actually represent the highest age rating of any Marvel Studios project to date.

"Daredevil: Born Again" has reportedly earned a rating of 18+ in the UK, which means it's intended only for adults and roughly translates to a typical TV-MA/R rating for those of us who reside Stateside. So, what does that mean for the actual content of the upcoming season? For anyone craving another bloody decapitation-by-car-door sequence like the one that introduced us to Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) mean streak, well, maybe consider how having that sort of craving is more than a little concerning. For the rest of us well-adjusted fans out there, we can safely expect action sequences as intense and brutal as any before. All indications are that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen will once again live up to his moniker.