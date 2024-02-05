Capturing Fisk's Double-Sided Persona In Marvel's Daredevil Was Certainly A Challenge

Wilson Fisk very much ascribes to the "Speak softly and carry a big stick" philosophy. Except, the crime boss of Hell's Kitchen doesn't need a big stick — he's got himself. Whether on the pages of a comic book or the screen, the man they call Kingpin always towers over everyone around him. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," once again demonstrating that animation is uniquely equipped for the superhero genre, exaggerates the proportion of Fisk's shoulders to his head to an absurd degree to literalize the idea of a man who dominates any room he enters. Meanwhile, the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan had little trouble physically embodying the character in the 2003 "Daredevil" movie, being a real-life Jack Reacher at six-foot-five and over 300 pounds.

Vincent D'Onofrio, on the other hand, had a trickier task, having to capture not just Fisk's daunting physical stature but also his vulnerable personality in Netflix's "Daredevil" series. It wasn't enough for viewers to believe he could decapitate a man with a car door for "ruining" his hot date; they also had to buy into the idea of Fisk being someone who would ruminate poetically about a white painting or take great care assembling an omelet for breakfast. The actor himself talked about the difficulty of convincingly capturing this duality during a Reddit AMA shortly before "Daredevil" premiered in 2015.

When asked what the "biggest challenge" was during filming, D'Onofrio replied: