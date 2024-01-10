Marvel's Echo Ending Explained: Echoes Of The Past Kick Off Marvel's Future

The following contains spoilers for Marvel's "Echo."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made interesting detours in its television output, with several shows on Disney+ that serve as side-stories to the greater overarching MCU "phases." Now they've started releasing stories under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, which allows for much more adult content than the family-friendly MCU fare people have grown accustomed to, and the first mini-series under the banner is "Echo." "Echo" follows the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), an Indigenous woman who was taken in by Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) after the death of her father. In the comics, she eventually becomes a superhero through a very long, painful journey that sees her go from one of Kingpin's goons to helping out the New Avengers, even teaming up with Moon Knight and Daredevil along the way. Created by Joe Quesada and David Mack, she's one of Marvel's more complicated characters, and now she has a mini-series of her very own.

For MCU fans who don't know (or particularly care) about Echo, her series serves as the lead-in to the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" series that will not only see D'Onofrio reprise the role of Kingpin, but will also bring back Charlie Cox as the titular Man Without Fear, reprising his role from the Netflix Marvel shows. However, it's honestly unfortunate that Marvel dumped the whole thing at once in January, with little fanfare, because "Echo" is pretty darn great.