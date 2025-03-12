Daredevil: Born Again's Kingpin Storyline Is Inspired By One Of The Best TV Shows Ever

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" to follow.

"Daredevil: Born Again" has introduced Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, communications aide and fanboy to the now Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). He's one reason that watching "Born Again" might make you think of "The Sopranos" — Michael is, of course, the son of the late James. Gandolfini Jr.'s breakout part was playing a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark," literally stepping into his father's shoes.

Fisk himself is a Tony Soprano-ish character; a tall, overweight but imposing mob boss with some parental issues. Granted, Fisk's are about his abusive father who he murdered, while Tony is haunted most by his mother Livia. Tony also never had a masked vigilante like Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to deal with. (But can you imagine?)

Tony can be all smiles and jokes, while Fisk is more awkward; what they do share is a scary temper. "Born Again" brings them even closer together when Fisk sits down on the couch.

After the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt's girlfriend Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) moves to San Francisco. So, in "Born Again," Matt rebounds with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva). In the comics, Heather is an idle heiress, but the show reimagines her as a therapist. I thought I knew where this was going; Heather will psychoanalyze Matt and his double life, a la Bruce Wayne's therapist girlfriend Chase Meridian (Nicole Kidman) in "Batman Forever."

That may still happen, but for now Dr. Glenn is seeing different patients: Fisk and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), who are trying to work through some troubles in their marriage.

Huh, a mob boss in therapy. Where have we seen that before? And no, I don't mean "Analyze This" (although the star of that movie, Robert De Niro, was once eyed to play Tony Soprano).