Why Daniel Blake From Daredevil: Born Again Looks So Familiar
There are many familiar faces returning to Hell's Kitchen in "Daredevil: Born Again." Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are all heading back to where it all began for more wince-inducing comic book action that we've come to expect from this particular corner of the MCU, which doesn't pull its punches and breaks plenty of bones while doing so. Besides the major players once again entangled in the affairs of the Man Without Fear, there are also some newcomers. Sneaking into the world of kings and devils is Daniel Blake, a supporter of Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) who's aiding the former convict's campaign for Mayor of New York. But who is this young upstart who believes the former kingpin has what it takes? Well, if anyone in the cast is familiar with the concept of maintaining a front while engaging in criminal activity, it's Michael Gandolfini.
Highlights of his career thus far have featured characters who navigate the incredibly grey areas inhabited by some very bad people. By delving into such territory, though, the young actor has been fortunate enough to work with writers responsible for not one, but two shows many consider to be among the greatest in television history.
Michael Gandolfini appeared in the short-lived show The Deuce
After showrunner David Simon captivated television audiences with "The Wire," he also produced a series of shows that didn't quite receive the same longevity or attention, one of which was "The Deuce." Debuting in 2017 and co-created by George Pelecanos, the show examined the rise of the porn industry and prostitution in New York from the 1970s to the 1980s, starring James Franco as twin brothers who worked in that realm while acting as a front for the Mafia. Michael Gandolfini appeared in the second and third seasons as Joey Dwyer, son of Bobby Dwyer (Chris Bauer, who played Frank Sobotka in "The Wire"), who worked in one of the operating parlors.
According to an interview with Esquire, Joey Dwyer was a role Gandolfini landed after his first audition following his enrollment at NYU. At that time, he was advised that it might be best to give up the acting gig once it was all over. "When I got the role, my manager joked, 'You should quit acting now — you're one-for-one.'" Luckily, he didn't. Instead, after the show wrapped up in 2019, the aspiring young actor bravely stepped into some of the most iconic, groundbreaking shoes in the history of television: His father's.
Michael Gandolfini played a young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark
In an astounding turn of events, 14 years after the conclusion of "The Sopranos," showrunner David Chase chose to explore the notorious New Jersey-based family's history by examining Tony Soprano's early life and how his family became entangled in their infamous dealings. However, the search for a young Tony didn't go very far, as Chase ultimately cast Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, to portray the future head of the Soprano family.
Admittedly, Tony's early life wasn't the main focus; instead, all eyes were on his father, who was coincidentally played here by Jon Bernthal, known as the MCU's (and best live-action) Punisher. Following its release, /Film described it as "a bloody deconstruction of the mob movie," with the common consensus being an amicable nod to the beloved crime saga series. Much praise also went to Michael Gandolfini for his impressive performance, which honored his father's legacy by portraying a younger version of the character who became a staple of television. The tics and mannerisms that Gandolfini mirrors from his father's beloved performance are pitch-perfect. It's fitting, then, that in "Daredevil: Born Again," he's also nailing the employee with power plays for one of the MCU's most corrupt and formidable street-level villains.
Gandolfini has made fascinating choices in his career so far
After becoming part of the legacy associated with his father's iconic performances, Michael Gandolfini has made a commendable effort to carve out his own path by taking on a variety of roles since his time in "The Many Saints of Newark." In 2023, he appeared in Ari Aster's surreal tragicomedy, "Beau Is Afraid" alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan, playing one of Beau's (metaphysical) sons.
The following year, Gandolfini portrayed the real-life author Howard Bloom in the biopic "Bob Marley: One Love," which features another MCU star, Kingsley Ben-Adir (from "Secret Invasion"), in the lead role. Additionally, if you've been following Alex Garland's upcoming project, "Warfare," you may have noticed Gandolfini's name alongside Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn, and Will Poulter in the war film that recounts the real-life experiences of ex-Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza during his time in Iraq. The trailer, released last year, hinted at another powerful entry from Garland, who, after directing "Civil War," co-directed "Warfare" with Mendoza, who also wrote the script.
For now, though, you can see Gandolfini handle the war between two of Hell's Kitchen's most notorious characters as "Daredevil: Born Again" continues on Disney+ next week.