Why Daniel Blake From Daredevil: Born Again Looks So Familiar

There are many familiar faces returning to Hell's Kitchen in "Daredevil: Born Again." Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal are all heading back to where it all began for more wince-inducing comic book action that we've come to expect from this particular corner of the MCU, which doesn't pull its punches and breaks plenty of bones while doing so. Besides the major players once again entangled in the affairs of the Man Without Fear, there are also some newcomers. Sneaking into the world of kings and devils is Daniel Blake, a supporter of Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) who's aiding the former convict's campaign for Mayor of New York. But who is this young upstart who believes the former kingpin has what it takes? Well, if anyone in the cast is familiar with the concept of maintaining a front while engaging in criminal activity, it's Michael Gandolfini.

Highlights of his career thus far have featured characters who navigate the incredibly grey areas inhabited by some very bad people. By delving into such territory, though, the young actor has been fortunate enough to work with writers responsible for not one, but two shows many consider to be among the greatest in television history.