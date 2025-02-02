Every Live-Action Version Of Marvel's The Punisher, Ranked

Like Frank, after enduring an absolute pummelling from the bad guys of the Marvel universe, it's best to rip the worst one off like a band-aid first. That unfortunate honor goes to Dolph Lundgren in the 1989 film "The Punisher," directed by Mark Goldblatt.

Skimming right by Frank's origin story, the film saw the gun-loving hero five years into his career, acting almost like Batman, hiding out in the sewers, and only visiting the surface to take down gang lords and low-lives. The fifth film in his career after entries like "Rocky IV" and "Red Scorpio," Lundgren still hadn't quite cracked the acting code in his turn as Marvel's one-man army, but that's not to say there aren't some redeeming qualities.

Bringing more physical dominance and a dead-eyed demeanor to the character, Lundgren is pretty intimidating as the human wrecking ball. He's also almost too perfect, with a diamond-cut physique that cemented Lundgren's as a Hollywood action star and not the worn-down hero we know Frank to be. Adding in the ex-cop element with his military background also feels unnecessary.

Be that as it may, what can't be denied is some of the terrific dialogue that's aged like a fine wine. Standouts include when Frank is asked, "What the f**k do you call 125 murders in 5 years?" The vigilante replies, "A work in progress." Nevertheless, the film suffers from the hokey action sequences of its era that simply don't hold up next to the other Punishers on this list. While the 1989 might be a cult favorite, that's all it deserves to be.