The 5 Best TV Shows Of All Time, According To IMDb

When it comes to TV, the IMDb rating system is a little strange. For instance, TV episodes tend to have a higher rating range than movies; whereas the #1 movie ever on the platform, "Shawshank Redemption," has a 9.2 rating, it's not uncommon for TV episodes to get a 9.9 rating. Or, in the case of the "Breaking Bad" episode "Ozymandias," it even reached a full 10 out of 10.

There are some other quirks to look out for, like how the early episodes of a lot of shows are rated deceptively low. Why is the first episode of "The Bear" only rated a 7.6, for instance, whereas later episodes of the show are rated much higher? In this case, I don't think it's because the opening episodes were worse in quality, but that the audience members who didn't vibe with the series simply stopped watching after the first few episodes, and were no longer around to give later episodes a low rating.

Then you have review-bombing to look out for. Sometimes it's because the show is deemed "woke" for whatever reason and becomes the target of right-wing trolls, and other times its because someone controversial is connected to the project and large swathes of internet users aren't willing to give it a chance. For an example of the latter, there's "The Leftovers," an amazing show that is nonetheless stuck at an 8.3 rating overall, despite so many of its individual episodes making it into the 9+ range. That's because thousands of users were angry at showrunner Damon Lindelof for his work on the "Lost" finale and "Prometheus," and they didn't give the new show a chance. The undeniably good seasons 2 and 3 brought the show's rating up from a 7.8 to an 8.3, but it'll take a long time (if ever) for the show to get the 8.5+ rating it deserves.

When it comes to the highest-rated TV dramas on IMDb, the main thing they have in common is that no one was angry at them before they began. The top five non-documentary shows are "Breaking Bad," "Band of Brothers," "Chernobyl," "The Wire," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender," most of which were surprise successes from creators who were relatively unknown beforehand. Unlike something like "Andor," a great show that had a large built-in "Star Wars" audience from day one, these five shows all gained popularity through word of mouth. That seems to be the key to making your way towards the IMDb Top Five. Let's break down each one.