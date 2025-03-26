Daredevil: Born Again Proves It's Not The Kingpin Who Rules New York City

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

On "Daredevil: Born Again," Wilson Fisk has traded in the Kingpin's criminal empire for Gracie Mansion. He protests that as mayor he's trying to change himself, and New York City, for the better but you'd be a fool to not be suspicious of him.

Just like "Born Again" is about Matt trying not to be Daredevil (and failing since the episode of 2), it's also about Fisk facing new challenges in the field of politics. The rub is that, despite his new legitimacy (running a city of 8 million people), Fisk has less power now as mayor than he did as the Kingpin.

As a public servant, he's accountable to voters, other lawmakers, and rules in place that he's supposed to follow. As Fisk's aide Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara) explained to him, he can't just unilaterally decide to renovate the Red Hook Pier, he has to go through the city council and bureaucrats first. Now in episode 6, he's met the challenge that any politician promising change brushes up against: big money.

Fisk has little patience for the politicking part of being mayor, from shaking hands with labor leaders to sitting and smiling at schoolchildren's (terrible) singing. But at the beginning of episode 6 he's attending a fundraiser catered to New York's elite.

As his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) says, the fundraiser isn't really because Fisk needs the money for campaigning. The donors want him to take their money as proof he'll play ball and kiss their rings.