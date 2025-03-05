Daredevil: Born Again's Most Chilling Moment Is Drawn Straight From Real Life

Before the first episodes arrived, Disney went to great lengths to let us know that its revival of the Netflix "Daredevil" series wasn't going to be some... well, Disney version of its predecessor. The first two episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again," which dropped March 5, 2025, have delivered on that promise with action that's every bit as graphic as the Netflix series. "Born Again" also has the highest age rating of any Marvel Studios project yet, all of which equates to something distinctly different to anything Kevin Feige and co, have delivered in the 17 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

But the show isn't just using violence to convince you that it's more mature than your typical Marvel Studios fare. From the very beginning, "Born Again" asserts itself as a show very much concerned with something deeper than showcasing Matt Murcock's badassery. Episode one immediately introduces the show's central theme of justice, with Clark Johnson's retired NYPD cop, Cherry, discussing the subject with a detective Kim as they sit in Josie's bar. "We're the thin blue line not [vigilantes]," says Kim, adding, "The way I see it, the vigilantes are just like us. Some are stand up human beings worthy of the gate, others are just power-tripping a******s."

Vigilantism, law enforcement, the line between the two, and ultimately the moral quandaries that arise from trying to define justice itself are the themes that drive this new series. But episode 1 and 2 demonstrate the series' commitment to commenting on contemporary socio-political issues, too — something especially obvious with a subplot that directly tackles some law enforcement's embrace of the Punisher logo as an emblem for their, shall we say, direct approach to police work. A chilling moment during the climax of the second episode suggests that, as things progress, we'll be getting a full-on critique of this concerning cultural trend, which for a Marvel Studios product, is a refreshing development that's bound to be fraught with controversy.