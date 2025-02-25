Marvel Announces Jon Bernthal's First MCU Punisher Project After Daredevil: Born Again

After Bernthal was spotted in set images that were revealed online, it was clear that his iteration of Castle was back to his old chaotic tricks, and it's certain that trend will continue for his newly announced follow-up tale. As Winderbaum explained, "It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It's so exciting."

It's been six years since Bernthal went out in a blaze of furious glory as Frank Castle in the second season of "The Punisher" that aired on Netflix. Coincidentally, it was while working on the upcoming return of ol' horn-head that he started kicking around the idea of Castle going on a brand new mission, which Winderbaum is all for.

"He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out," Winderbaum explained. "Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

All we can do now is wait and see how Frank is doing when "Daredevil: Born Again" — which is faring very well with critics so far – arrives with its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.