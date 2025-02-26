5 Punisher Stories That Are Perfect For The Next Marvel Spotlight Special

Fans of the Netflix-era Marvel shows — known as the Defenders Saga after they joined the rest of Marvel Studios' fare — are no doubt waiting for "Daredevil: Born Again," not least because the show will see the return of Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Bernthal delivered what may very well be the definitive version of Marvel Comics' famed violent vigilante in "Daredevil" season 2 (2015), and returned for two seasons of a solo show called "The Punisher" (2017-2019).

Fortunately, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only reviving the character, but we already know what Bernthal's MCU Punisher will do after "Daredevil: Born Again." His next project will be a Disney+ special directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men," "King Richard"), in the one-off vein of the fun 2022 monster movie homage "Werewolf By Night." Here's how Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum described this upcoming standalone:

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story. It's so exciting."

Bernthal, who is co-writing the script with Green, has already posted a teaser image of a particular Punisher comic on Instagram. It's the cover of "The Punisher" issue #53 from 1991, which tells a story called "The Finger" — itself a part of a larger storyline called "The Final Days." This may or may not turn out to be a confirmation that the special intends to adapt this particular storyline, but before we find out for sure, it's worth looking into some of the finest, most MCU-worthy Punisher stories out there that could be used as source material for the one-off special. Here are five of our favorites.