Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2's Ending Is Going To Divide Marvel Fans

Don't be afraid to let the devil out, but be aware that this article contains major spoilers for the first two episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Is there a controversy brewing in the darkened hallways and grimy alleyways of Hell's Kitchen? For much of the Netflix "Daredevil" series, the Man Without Fear rarely ever seemed to actually suit up in the red-hued outfit to fight crime. Instead, we spent an overwhelming amount of time with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock as he conducted investigations, defended various individuals in court, and otherwise did everything he could to dispense justice within the bounds of the law as the good-natured lawyer that everyone knows him to be ... by day, at least. By night, well, fans have been itching to see even more of the devil unleashed.

The "Daredevil: Born Again" premiere seemed to get off on the right foot with that chaotic opening fight sequence with Daredevil battling Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, but that may have been something of a misdirect. Ever since that scene and the tragic death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), showrunner Dario Scardapane ("The Punisher") has kept the action focused squarely on the inner conflict simmering within Matt Murdock. Of course, fans remember when he officially retired from the Daredevil persona the last time, particularly in the early episodes of "Daredevil" season 3. This time around, Matt spends the majority of episodes 1 and 2 of "Born Again" trying to let the system work the way it ought to without the help of the destructive vigilante he's devoted his life to becoming.

Matt's newfound approach to life seems to work, that is, until the final moments of episode 2 force Matt to let the devil out in a genuine life-or-death situation. Intriguingly, however, this doesn't play out as some triumphal narrative beat, like Christian Bale's exiled Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham City in the final act of "The Dark Knight Rises." Instead, Matt himself seems utterly despairing that he's had to resort to violence once more as he undoes all the personal progress he's made to this point. Something tells us that half of the fanbase may mistake this as a fist-pumping moment when, in the context of the season so far, it's anything but.